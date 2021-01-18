Govt continuously endeavouring to streamline processes for timely promotion: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Centre is continuously endeavouring to streamline the processes for timely promotion but one of the major hurdles comes from multiple litigations being filed from time to time.

During a meeting with the national delegation of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), he said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every effort is being made to encourage honest and performing officers.

“Honesty and performance are given precedence over everything else,” said the Minister of State for Personnel. (AGENCIES)