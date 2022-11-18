Govt committed to provide better health care facilities to J&K residents: Rameshwar Teli

Increasing employment opportunities, improved social security of J&K youth among top priorities of Central Government: Union MoS Rameshwar Teli

Inspects progress on under construction ESIC hospital in Budgam

BUDGAM, Nov 18: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli today said that the Central Government is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said this during the inspection of the under construction 100 – bedded Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hospital at SIDCO Industrial Complex, Ompora Budgam.

The Minister said that the hospital shall cater best patient care facilities and shall be equipped with all modern machinery and adequate deployment of medical and para- medical staff adding that ESIC is among the best multidimensional social security schemes in the world.

The minister instructed the concerned agency to ensure the construction of the hospital before the stipulated timeline adding that the completion of this hospital will take the number of ESIC functional hospitals in the country to 161 along with 8 Medical Colleges.

The Minister was apprised that the hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 159 crore and shall have modern healthcare facilities including 24×7 emergency, OPD, IPD, Operation theatre, dental, maternity, ICU wards, diagnostic Laboratories, psychiatric department and all other health facilities.

In order to ensure ESIC benefits reach to maximum beneficiaries, the Minister emphasized on registration of more and more employees of factories and other labourers or any work force working on temporary basis as Insured Persons to avail benefits of ESIC.

The Minister directed the Labour department to conduct assessment and registration of all workers at all existing factories and other business units in the UT. He also stressed on the registration of beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhaan (PMSYM) pension scheme.

Regional Director ESIC, A. K. Sharma; Board Member S. P. Tiwari; CE CPWD, Mr Rampal; Labour Commissioner J&K, A. R. War; Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad; SSP, Tahir Saleem; ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad; GM DIC, Mohammad Ashraf; DD Employment, Mushtaq Ahmad and ALC Zamir Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli said that providing better avenues of employment and increasing social security measures for the youth and working class of Jammu and Kashmir are among the top priorities of the Central Government.

Addressing the media persons at Tagore Hall Srinagar, the minister highlighted the initiatives of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister for the benefit of common people in the Union Territory. He said that work on various development projects is going on at full pace and the same will be completed ahead of the stipulated timelines.

Responding to the questions of the media the Minster said that unemployed youth are being provided loans on zero interest basis and e-SHRAM cards are issued to tackle the problem of unemployment. He said that the government aspires to complete the target of issuing 38 crore e-SHRAM cards in the country of which 30 crore cards are already issued. The Minister further added that the problem of child labour in J&K will also be taken up with the ministry and addressed in time.

Later the minister participated in a delegate convention of Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) in which the leaders and members of different worker unions participated and deliberated upon the pending demands of temporary, seasonal and other workers in different departments.

Addressing the convention, the Minister assured the delegates that the issues pertaining to the working force of J&K will be put before the Central Government & the UT administration for their early settlement especially regularization of 61000 temporary workers and utilization of services of seasonal workers. He added that the UT Government will be apprised to implement the minimum wages act as per the components of revised rates at par with the other states of the country.

The minister highlighted the initiative taken by the central government for the welfare of the workers. He assured the leadership of TUCC for every possible assistance from his Ministry for the early settlement of their genuine demands.

On this occasion the Minister also inaugurated e-SHRAM registration camp and issued sanction letters to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

General Secretary TUCC S.P. Tiwari, President TUCC (J&K), Syed Ghulam Rasool Geeelani, J&K National Trade Union Front President, Mohammad Gafoor Dar; President J&K Civil Society Forum, Ghulam Mohammad Hamdard and senior trade union leaders of J&K were present in the convention.