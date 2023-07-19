Govt Committed To Extend Support To Transgenders: Chief Secretary

SRINAGAR, Jul 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today held deliberations about the welfare of transgenders of the UT so that they too become integral part of the society and get their share of rights and opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Principal Secretary, Finance; Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; Secretary, Health; Representative of the transgender community besides other concerned officers.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth by the representative of the community. He told them that the administration is committed to provide every possible assistance to the persons belonging to the community to enable them to become valuable member of the society.

Dr Mehta directed the concerned departments to sensitize their staff towards the special needs of such persons so that they are able to avail all the services smoothly. He advised them to saturate the benefits under self employment, health and other benefits among all the persons belonging to this third gender of the population.

He said that every willing person of the community should be encouraged to come forward and avail the welfare measures. He asked them to frame a list of persons desirous of taking up different enterprises so that administration would help them to secure them in a hassle-free manner.

The Chief Secretary asked them to take part in the social and economic programmes of government. He asked them to participate in PRI activities as well.

It was given out during the meeting that the total population of this gender in the UT is more than 4000 souls. It was said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has formulated a scheme “SMILE – Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise”, which includes sub scheme -‘Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons also.

The focus of the sub-scheme is on rehabilitation, provision of medical facilities and intervention, counseling, education, skill development, economic linkages to the transgender persons.

Moreover the Skill development training to the Transgender beneficiaries is also being conducted through PM-DAKSH – a skill development scheme of the Ministry.