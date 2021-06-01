Govt caps RT-PCR tests for Rs 400 at private labs in J&K

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday capped the price of RT-PCR tests, considered the gold standard in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) detection, at Rs 400 for all private laboratories.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 (3 of 1897) and in partial modification of notification S.O 337 dated 29th October, 2020, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby directs that no private laboratory shall charge any amount more than Rs. 400/-(Rupees Four Hundred Only) for RT-PCRTest for COVID-19 inclusive of GST/Taxes if any, cost involved in pickup, packing and transportation of samples, documentation and reporting in the Jammu and Kashmir.”