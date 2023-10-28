Govt Boosted Employment In Traditional As Well As Emerging Sectors: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his Government has boosted employment opportunities in traditional as well as emerging sectors like renewable energy, defence exports and automation.

Distributing appointment letters at a virtual event to nearly 51,000 people recruited in different Government departments as part of ‘Rozgar Mela’, he said the exercise underscores his Government’s commitment to the youth in the country.

The Government is not only providing employment but also maintaining a transparent recruitment process and efforts have been made to restructure and streamline the examination procedure, Modi stressed.

The Prime Minister noted that lakhs of youngsters have been given appointment letters so far in the ‘Rozgar Mela’ being organised since October last year by his Government and the states ruled by the BJP and its allies.

“Today, India is equipping its youths with skills and education to harness emerging opportunities.

“India’s trajectory and the pace of its progress are generating new employment prospects across all sectors,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the time taken for recruitment by the Staff Selection Commission has been reduced to almost half.

Exams are now being conducted in 13 different regional languages apart from Hindi and English to help the language barrier for those affected, he said.

He also spoke about the recent recognition by UN bodies to several Indian places as tourism and heritage sites.

The Prime Minister said a boost in tourism is adding to employment sources and a similar trend is being seen in sports as the sector is growing, with Indian athletes performing better than before.

The Government is strengthening traditional sectors providing employment opportunities and is also promoting new sectors such as renewable energy, space, automation and defence exports, he said and highlighted the growth in the drone sector.

The Khadi sector has seen a resurgence and his Government has restored its lost glory, he said.

It has registered a business of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore compared to a mere Rs 30,000 crore ten years ago, he said, adding that this has created many jobs in the khadi and village industry sector, especially benefitting women.

Initiatives to open more medical colleges IITs, IIMs and IIITs have led to a boost in skilling and education that are equipping the youths to take full advantage of new opportunities, Modi said.

“Today, you all are becoming important allies in our journey of nation-building,” he told the recruits and also urged them to promote ‘vocal for local’ in the ongoing festival season. (Agencies)