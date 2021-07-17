Govt approves Rs 18 cr BDMP for Marwah Forest Division

SRINAGAR: The Government has approved Bio Diversity Management Plan (BDMP) worth Rs 18 crore for Marwah Forest Division to be funded by Chenab Valley Power Project (CVPP) under its ‘Environment Management Plan’ component.

An order issued in this regard by Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment reads, “Administrative approval is accorded to the implementation of Bio-Diversity Management Plan of Marwah Forest Division at a technically vetted cost of Rs 18.00 crore (Rupees eighteen crore only) to be funded in full by Chenab Valley Power Project (CVPP) as a component of “Environment Management Plan (EMPY) in respect of diversion of Forest Land for commissioning of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Power Projects”.

The order stated that under this plan, an area of 1500 hectare will be treated with 4.50 lakh rft fencing, 7.75 lakh plants to be planted, 15.05 lakh plant production, 5400 cubic metre soil conservation, 3 wooden bridges, construction of 20 guard huts and purchasing and utilizing of two mobility vans over a period of 07 years (from 2021-22 to 2027-28) with annual phasing of physical and financial targets prescribed by the government.

The order further said that the administrative approval has been accorded subject to fulfillment of given conditions which inter alia included; that all rules/orders and instructions issued by the Government from time to time shall be observed while incurring expenditure against allocated amount, contour mapping and structural design of the site, the photographic records of works with GPS coordinates shall be obtained before releasing the payment, the work shall be executed strictly as per the provision and specification of the sanctioned estimates/guidelines, that there is no time or cost overrun involved while completing the job and said time line is strictly adhered to, the e-tendering mode is followed for fixation of award strictly as per the set norm of the Government, the funds shall in no way we diverted for any other purpose or to any other work, the rates are genuine/reasonable and validated/applicable for the period of the contract, physical and financial progress report of the work shall be submitted to the Administrative department by or before 5th of every succeeding month, environmental and Social compliance measures with mitigation measures shall be adhere to and all other formalities as required in terms of GFR 2017 shall be applicable.

The order also reads that the revenue earnings, if any, from the project shall flow to the Government as is in the norm with other Government Departments.