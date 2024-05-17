Govt Appoints New Administrators In Industries and Commerce Department

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, May 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today appointed new administrators in the Industries and Commerce Department. As per an order, Reyaz Hussain, Director of Finance for the Industries and Commerce Department, has been appointed as the System/Service Administrator, replacing Suresh Kumar Koul, who has retired.

Additionally, Dr. Farukh Paul, Under Secretary to the Government in the same department, has been named Sparrow Par Manager, succeeding Abid Khan, who has been transferred.

