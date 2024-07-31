Govt Appoints 2 New Members In CBDT

NEW DELHI, July 31: The Union government has appointed two new members in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the Income Tax Department.

Ramesh Narain Parbat and Prabodh Seth belong to the 1989 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

The order for their appointment was issued by the ministry of finance on July 30.

While Parbat is posted as the director general of I-T investigations in Lucknow, Seth is posted as the chief commissioner of I-T (international taxation) in Delhi.

The CBDT is headed by a chairperson and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.

Apart from CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal, the other serving members in the Board are Pragya Sahay Saksena, H B S Gill, Pravin Kumar and Sanjay Kumar.