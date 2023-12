Jammu, Dec 18: The Jammu and Kashmir Government announced winter vacation for all Government Schools and recognized Private Schools in Summer Zone areas of Jammu division.

According to a communique, “The Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) has announced winter vacation for all school in Summer Zone areas from December 26, 2023 to January 4, 2024.”

“All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period,” reads the communique.