Govt Announces 10 Days Summer Break For College In Kashmir Division, Winter Zones Of Jammu Division

SRINAGAR, Jul 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department Thursday announced summer vacation for the all government degree colleges of Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division from July-15.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Alok Kumar said, “All the government Degree Colleges in the Kashmir Division and Winter Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation from 15-07-2023 to 24-07-2023.” (KNO)