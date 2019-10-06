Governor’s admn keen to ensure holistic development of rural areas: Advisors

Excelsior Correspondent

GUREZ, Oct 6: Advisors to Governor, K.K Sharma and Farooq Khan today undertook an extensive tour of Gurez valley and took stock of the development scenario. They issued necessary instructions to the officers of various departments to speed up the pace of developmental activities across the region and providing quality services to the people.

The Advisors also convened a review meeting of the officers and took a firsthand account of the status of various developmental works being undertaken in various sectors. They directed the officers to ensure time bound completion of various on-going projects and maintained that the Governor’s Administration is keen to ensure holistic development of the rural and far flung areas, so that the people living there are provided with quality services.

Advisor Sharma directed the officers to work in close coordination to ensure quality services to the people of the region during harsh weather conditions. He emphasized the need for taking appropriate measures to ensure adequate supply of essentials like fuel, gas cylinders, ration during the winter months in this difficult region.

While responding to the demand of locals regarding increasing air accessibility-especially during winters, the Advisor directed the concerned to explore the possibility of fast pacing the work on the additional helipad, so that more sorties can be undertaken for increasing the mobility of the people coming in and out of the valley.

Advisor Sharma said that the long pending demand of people to have hassle-free electricity would be addressed soon. He directed the PDD officials to extend the electricity schedule to seven hours and also undertake comprehensive measures for augmentation of the power infra in the area and also stock the required amount of diesel and other related items as per the demand.

Several deputations from different areas of the valley also called on the Advisors and projected issues related to development needs of their areas and sought immediate redressal of the same.

While responding to the demands of people, the Advisors assured to establish new tribal hostel in the valley. They also reviewed the ration stock availability and directed the officers to make coordinated efforts for providing quality services to the people.

Advisor Farooq Khan, while listening to the grievances of the locals said that the Governor’s administration is committed to address all the pending issues of the area on priority basis. “We have come to you with the message that Government is committed to the holistic development of this area,” Khan told a gathering of locals.