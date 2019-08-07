Governor reviews prevailing scenario in the State

Srinagar : Governor Satya Pal Malik, in a meeting held at RajBhavan yesterday evening reviewed to-date status of prevailing security and law and order scenario in the State, in the aftermath of developments in the Parliament relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sh. K.Vijay Kumar, Sh. K. Skandan, Sh. Farooq Khan-Advisors to Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary,participated in the meeting while Advisor Sh. K.K. Sharma has been deputed by Governor to take stock of prevailing postion in Jammu region.

Governor was informed that overall situation in the State has remained satisfactory in all manners with no untoward incident reported from anywhere. People were seen in markets buying their daily provisions, emergency services in hospitals are functioning, electricity and water supply running satisfactorily and there is sufficient availability of essential supplies.

Governor directed Deputy Commissioners of respective districts in Valley to depute their staff to visit different localities and take stock of requirements of people and address them swiftly. He re-iterated his concern for ensuring safety of general public and advised his Administration to give due consideration to the genuine needs of people in the current scenario.

Governor has also appealed to tourists and other people who are in Kashmir that if they feel any kind of distress they should contact the nearest Police station or go to the Magistrate of the area. He has issued directions to extend every possible help to tourists and people in case of any need.