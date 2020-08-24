Governor Nagaland discusses State issues with Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 24: Governor of Nagaland R.N.Ravi today called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here and discussed various State related issues with him.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the North Eastern region at par with the more developed regions of the country. In the last six years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but North- Eastern Region has also gained psychological confidence, he added.

The DoNER Minister also updated the Governor about a number of development projects in the State. He said, for thr first time after independence, the capital city of Kohima is proposed to get an airport, for which certain pending issues are being cleared.

Governor Ravi informed Dr Jitendra Singh that all sections of society in Nagaland are keen to move on under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, particularly youth are enthusastic about availing of new opportunities.