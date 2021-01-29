Government school building gutted in Shopian fire

SRINAGAR : A building of Government High School was gutted in a devastating fire in south Kashmir district of Shopian late Thursday night, official sources said on Friday.

They said fire broke out in the school building at Amarbugh, Shopian late last night when people were in their homes due to severe cold outside.

Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) department and police were informed about the fire, they said adding locals tried to extinguish the flames which were visible in the from a distance.

Later, fire tenders from different areas were rushed to extinguish the fire. However, the building suffered extensive damage, they said adding the cause of fire was not known.

Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings. The Union Territory (UT) government has announced to reopen all schools from 9th to 12th classes from February Ist after about eleven months. (AGENCIES)