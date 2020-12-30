Government Extends Income Tax Return Filing Date To January 10

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday extended the date for filing income tax return to January 10 from December 31, 2020 for individual tax payers and the date for filing tax return by the companies was extended to February 15, 2021.

“In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances,” Income tax Department said on Twitter.

The deadline for filing income tax return for individuals was extended by the government to December 31. Normally, the last date to file income tax return is July 31 of every year.