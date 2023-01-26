Google Marks 74th Republic Day With Doodle Based On Hand-Cut Paper Art

New Delhi, Jan 26: Search giant Google has commemorated India’s 74th Republic Day with an artwork that uses intricately hand-cut paper and features iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, a contingent and motorcycle-borne ‘Daredevils’.

The doodle depicts the letters ‘g’, ‘o’, ‘g’, ‘l’ and ‘e’ in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President’s House symbolically represents the other ‘o’ in ‘Google’.

A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome. (Agencies)