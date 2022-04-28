Google inks MoU with Telangana Govt to support its leveraging technology

HYDERABAD, Apr 28: Google on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Government to support and accelerate its vision of leveraging technology for sustainable economic development and inclusive social development.

Under this new initiative, Google will collaborate with the State Government through its various arms to extend scholarships for Google Career Certificates to Telangana’s youth, support women entrepreneurs through digital, business and financial skills training, and strengthen the Government’s school modernization efforts with digital teaching and learning tools and solutions.

As part of the joint effort, Google will also support the Telangana Government’s efforts to improve public transportation and use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Underlining its commitment to investing and expanding its presence in Telangana, Google also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019.

The three million square foot building prioritizes sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design.

Upon commissioning, it will offer a highly skilled technology workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace that is both resilient and adaptable, designed to serve the city for years to come, Google said in a release here.

Telangana Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao unveiled the building design at a ceremony held onsite today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rao, said, Google has been working with the Government of Telangana since 2017, using its solutions to support our vision of a ‘Digital Telangana’ and furthering our mutual aim of making every citizen digitally empowered.

Our previous MoUs with them have resulted in some great initiatives that have positively affected citizens from all walks of life. This time we are focusing on making a step-change in communities such as youth, women, and students and in citizen services.

Elaborating on the MoU, Sanjay Gupta, Country Head & Vice President, Google India, said, Hyderabad has been home to one of our largest employee bases since we started our operations in India.

Today, we are pleased to strengthen our association to support and accelerate the efforts of the Telangana Government to help youth learn the right skills for employment, support women entrepreneurs with digital skills, and modernize schools for children.

These efforts and investments in Hyderabad are part of our larger commitment to India and are designed to address key areas of the country’s rapidly-changing digital landscape.

Under the MoU, Google will collaborate with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to provide scholarships and wrap-around training for pursuing Google Career Certificates in high demand fields like IT Support, IT Automation, UX Design, Data Analytics, and Project Management.

These learners will also be able to connect with employers who have an ongoing demand for these skills through a hiring pool that recognizes the certificates.

Together with WE-Hub, Google will roll out its WomenWill program to deliver digital, business and financial skills to nano, micro and small women-led businesses and entrepreneurs across Telangana.

WomenWill’s specially designed how to curriculum provides guidance and support to women entrepreneurs aspiring to turn an interest into a business, better manage their upcoming enterprise, and promote it for growth.

Google for Education will partner in the State’s education modernization efforts through needs assessment, impact demonstrations, and student and educator training on the use of e-Learning technologies for improved learning outcomes.

In addition to the focus on e-learning, this collaboration will also emphasize enhancing digital literacy for both students and educators. (UNI)