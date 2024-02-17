Goods Train Derails Near Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla Railway Station

NEW DELHI, Feb 17: Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station here in the national capital on Saturday, officials said. Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said.

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning.

An official of Railway Police said 10 bogies have derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway. (Agencies)

#VIDEO | Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover. pic.twitter.com/dU73t08Rrc — Daily Excelsior (@DailyExcelsior1) February 17, 2024