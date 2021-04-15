Good performance of J&K in PMGSY roads

Amatter to cheer up that in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) , Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged as good performing UT and has secured third rank among all states and UTs in the country. These encouraging results being in respect of the financial year 2020-21 , let it be hoped that the process of implementation of the scheme would further improve to secure a better rank in future . However, as we have been occasionally writing giving specific instances of many villages still either not connected by roads , or many roads having been found either incomplete, or left halfway or requiring urgent repairs , needs to be attended to under the said promising scheme. Since the scheme is primarily and wholly related to road construction in and around villages, it needs to be ensured that the benefits under the scheme reached each and every village evenly and those in far flung areas were not neglected. However, completing a road length of more than 3000 kilometres or over 90 percent of the target and connecting 19 villages at an expenditure of Rs.1633 crore is praiseworthy when compared with the achievements in the last five financial years. That District Udhampur is at the top of all districts in terms of achieving the targets must set an example for other districts too in Jammu and Kashmir