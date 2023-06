JAIPUR, Jun 1: Gold worth Rs 40 lakh in the international market was seized from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Jaipur International Airport, custom officials said on Thursday.

The gold weighing 715 grams was recovered from the passenger on Wednesday, a custom department official said, adding that the person had concealed the gold in his rectum in three capsules.

The passenger is being interrogated for further details, the official said. (PTI)