Gold Tumbles Rs 669; Silver Plummets Rs 1,026

New Delhi, Feb 10: Gold price tumbled Rs 669 to Rs 56,754 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 57,423 per 10 grams.

Silver also plummeted Rs 1,026 to Rs 66,953 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,754 per 10 grams, down Rs 669 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,866 per ounce and USD 22.12 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Friday, Gandhi said. (Agencies)