New Delhi, Aug 1: Gold prices climbed Rs 80 to Rs 60,430 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in precious metal prices in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 60,350 per 10 grams.
Silver also jumped Rs 400 to Rs 77,100 per kilogramme.
Gold Rises Rs 80; Silver Jumps Rs 400
