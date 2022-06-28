Gold rises Rs 52; silver falls Rs 60

New Delhi, June 28: Gold price in the national capital rose by Rs 52 to Rs 50,770 per 10 grams on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,718 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, slipped by Rs 60 to Rs 60,128 per kg from Rs 60,188 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee plunged by 46 paise to close at record low of 78.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,827 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 21.27 per ounce.

“Gold prices have held bound range trading on mixed global cues on slowdown worries and larger rate hike expectations from US Federal Reserve,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (AGENCIES)