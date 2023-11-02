Gold Rises Rs 150; Silver Jumps Rs 600

New Delhi, Nov 2: Gold price on Thursday rose Rs 150 to Rs 61,850 per 10 grams in the national capital amid strong cues in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at Rs 61,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

“Gold prices on Thursday was up Rs 150 following a bullish trade in the overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also bounced back Rs 600 to Rs 74,900 per kilogram.

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,984 per ounce and USD 23 per ounce, respectively.

Gold traded higher following a drop in US Treasury bond yields and weakness in the dollar after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting, Gandhi said.

The FOMC left the interest rates unchanged. (Agencies)