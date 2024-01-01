Gold Remains Flat At Rs 63,920 Per 10 Grams

NEW DELHI, Jan 1: Gold prices remained flat at Rs 63,920 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver was also flat at Rs 78,500 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading flat at Rs 63,920/10 gram, unchanged from the previous close.

“In domestic markets, gold prices traded firm due to a lack of fresh cues from the international market,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the futures trade on the MCX, February contract of gold climbed Rs 101 to Rs 63,304 per 10 grams. However, March contract of silver declined Rs 74 to Rs 74,356 per kg on the exchange.

In the overseas markets, spot gold at Comex closed at USD 2,063 per ounce on Friday.

The international markets were closed on Monday due to New Year. (Agencies)