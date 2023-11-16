Gold remains flat at Rs 61,210/10 gm; silver climbs Rs 300

New Delhi, Nov 16: Gold price remained flat at Rs 61,210 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

However, silver climbed Rs 300 to Rs 75,300 per kilogram. In the previous trade, it had settled at Rs 75,000 per kg.

In the global markets, gold was slightly down at USD 1,967 per ounce while silver was quoting higher at USD 23.50 per ounce.

“Gold trading within the previous day’s range amid US macro data pointed to signs of resilience in the american economy that could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy interest rate path,” HDFC Securities’ senior analyst of commodities Saumil Gandhi said. (PTI)