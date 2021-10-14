Gold rallies Rs 455, silver jumps Rs 894

New Delhi, Oct 14: Gold prices rallied by Rs 455 to Rs 46,987 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday following firm trends in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,532 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 894 to Rs 61,926 per kg from Rs 61,032 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,795 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.20 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.12 per cent up at USD 1,795 per ounce on Thursday.

Gold prices held firm trading range supported by weaker dollar and inflation worries,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)