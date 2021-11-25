Gold rallies Rs 195; silver climbs Rs 569

New Delhi, Nov 25: Gold rallied Rs 195 to Rs 46,625 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with gain in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,430 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 569 to Rs 61,763 per kg from Rs 61,194 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 74.55 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold trading in the green at USD 1,795 per ounce and silver flat at USD 23.65 per ounce.

Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.37 per cent up at USD 1,795 per ounce on Thursday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (Agencies)