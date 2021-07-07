Gold prices fall marginally to Rs 46,903/10 gm , silver tumbles by Rs 762

NEW DELHI: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday dipped marginally by Rs 29 to Rs 46,903 per 10 gram reflecting an overnight fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,932 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 762 to Rs 68,560 per kilogram from Rs 69,322 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,805 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.33 per ounce.

“Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and fall in US treasury yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services,

“Gold prices hover around three weeks high after breaching the USD 1,800 level in the previous session, amidst volatility in the dollar as market awaits the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June policy meeting.” (AGENCIES)