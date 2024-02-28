Gold Prices Decline Rs 50; Silver Falls Rs 300

NEW DELHI, Feb 28: Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 62,900 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak trends in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 62,950 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Silver prices also fell Rs 300 to Rs 73,900 per kilogram. In the previous trade, silver had ended at Rs 74,200 per kilogram.