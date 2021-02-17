Gold plunges Rs 717; silver declines Rs 1,274

New Delhi : Gold in the national capital plunged Rs 717 to Rs 46,102 per 10 gram on Wednesday in line with decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,819 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined Rs 1,274 to Rs 68,239 per kg, from Rs 69,513 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi plunged Rs 717 in line with decline in global gold prices,” according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.10 per ounce. (AGENCIES)