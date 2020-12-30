Gold marginally lower; silver gains

NEW DELHI: Gold was marginally down by Rs 16 to Rs 49,484 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid a stronger rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,500 per 10 gram.

However, silver gained Rs 205 to Rs 67,673 per kilogram from its previous close of Rs 67,468 per kilogram.

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, Gold was quoting marginally up at USD 1,879 per ounce, and silver was flat at USD 26.22 per ounce.

“Gold prices gained as the dollar index fell from yesterday. Worries over economic recovery on pandemic fears have supported bullion prices to trade firm,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)