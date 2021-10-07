Gold marginally higher; silver climbs Rs 490

New Delhi, Oct 7: Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose by Rs 65 to Rs 46,012 per 10 gram in line with a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,947 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 490 to Rs 60,172 per kilogram from Rs 59,682 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold traded in the green at USD 1,766 per ounce and silver flat at USD 22.74 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading up at USD 1,766 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices witnessed recovery with fall in the dollar index and weaker US bond yields,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)

&&&