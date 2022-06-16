Gold marginally higher by Rs 21; silver gains Rs 37

New Delhi, Jun 16: Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 21 to Rs 50,602 per 10 grams on Thursday in line with recovery in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,581 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 37 to Rs 60,525 per kg from Rs 60,488 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,833 per ounce and USD 21.58 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,833 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices held strong, supported by weaker dollar and fall in US bond yields,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)