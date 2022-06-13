Gold lower by Rs 321; silver tanks Rs 874

New Delhi, Jun 13: Gold prices declined by Rs 321 to Rs 51,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday in line with lower global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,591 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 874 to Rs 60,745 per kg from Rs 61,619 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,858 per ounce and silver was trading flat at USD 21.54 per ounce.

Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.70 per cent down… Gold prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)