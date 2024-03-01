Gold Jumps Rs 350; Silver Rallies Rs 400

NEW DELHI, Mar 1: Gold prices jumped Rs 350 to Rs 63,320 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal closed at Rs 62,970 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 400 to Rs 74,500 per kg, while it settled at Rs 74,100 per kg in the previous close.