Gold jumps Rs 303, silver gains Rs 134

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose Rs 303 to Rs 47,853 per 10 grams reflecting overnight recovery in the global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,550 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained Rs 134 to Rs 70,261 per kg, from Rs 70,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,864.50 per ounce and USD 27.65 per ounce, respectively.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said gold prices fluctuated as the market is awaiting the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting. (AGENCIES)