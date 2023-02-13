Gold Jumps Rs 114; Silver Declines Rs 319

New Delhi, Feb 13: Gold price jumped Rs 114 to Rs 56,982 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 56,868 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined Rs 319 to Rs 66,802 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 56,982 per 10 gram, up Rs 114 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,863.10 per ounce and silver quoted lower at USD 21.97 per ounce.

Comex gold prices traded flat in Asian trading hours on Monday. Gold prices should consolidate in limited range of USD 1,850-1,875 per ounce before US CPI data, Gandhi said. (Agencies)