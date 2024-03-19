Gold Jumps Rs 110; Silver Tumble Rs 500

NEW DELHI, Mar 19: Gold price jumped Rs 110 to Rs 66,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with firm trends in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 66,140 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

However, silver tumbled Rs 500 to Rs 76,500 per kg. In the previous trade, it had ended at Rs 77,000 per kg.