Gold Jumps Rs 1,090; Silver Zooms Rs 1,947 Amid Strong Global Cues

NEW DELHI, Feb 1: Gold price jumped Rs 1,090 to Rs 57,942 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a rally in rates of precious metal globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 56,852 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,947 to Rs 69,897 per kg from Rs 67,950 per kg.

”Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at a record high of Rs 57,942 per 10 grams, up Rs 1,090 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,923 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.27 per ounce.

Comex spot gold price was trading at USD 1,923 per ounce against its previous close. Gold prices posted their third straight monthly gain, helped by an overall weaker dollar and expectations around slower rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, the analyst said. (Agencies)