Gold gains Rs 97; silver falls Rs 303

New Delhi, July 8:

Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 97 on Friday to Rs 50,613 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 50,516 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 303 to Rs 56,540 per kg from Rs 56,843 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,742 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.20 per ounce.

“Gold prices have halted decline on mixed global cues and fall in US bond yields,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (AGENCIES)