Gold gains Rs 63; silver jumps Rs 371

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 63 to Rs 46,329 per 10 grams amid rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,266 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 371 to Rs 60,788 per kg, from Rs 60,417 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,768 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.80 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.46 per cent up at USD 1,768 per ounce on Wednesday.

“Gold prices traded higher supported by weaker dollar and lower US bond yields,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel. (AGENCIES)