Gold gains Rs 62; silver jumps Rs 579

New Delhi, Sept 9: Gold in the national capital rose by Rs 62 to Rs 51,131 per 10 grams on Friday amid a jump in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,069 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by Rs 579 to Rs 55,540 per kg from Rs 54,961 in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,727 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 18.84 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX rising by more than 1 per cent to USD 1,727 per ounce. Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)