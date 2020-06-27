Gold gains Rs 239, silver rises by Rs 845

NEW DELHI, June 26: Gold prices rose by Rs 239 to Rs 49,058 per 10 gram in the national capital gained on Friday amid recovery in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,819 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by Rs 845 to Rs 49,300 per kg from Rs 48,455 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading up by Rs 239 reflecting recovery in international prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,764 per ounce and silver at USD 17.81 per ounce. (AGENCIES)