Gold gains marginally; silver jumps Rs 454

New Delhi : Gold in the national capital gained marginally by Rs 36 to Rs 47,509 per 10 gram on Thursday in line with firm global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,473 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 454 to Rs 69,030 per kg, from Rs 68,576 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,844 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.18 per ounce. (AGENCIES)