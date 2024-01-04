Gold Futures Rise Rs 267 To Rs 62,774/10 G

New Delhi, Jan 4: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 267 to Rs 62,774 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 267, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 62,774 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 12,957 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures went up by 0.64 per cent to USD 2,055 per ounce in New York. (AGENCIES)