Gold falls Rs 32; silver declines Rs 348

New Delhi, Aug 18: Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell Rs 32 to Rs 52,224 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 52,256 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined Rs 348 to Rs 57,298 per kg from Rs 57,646 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,763 per ounce while silver was trading flat at USD 19.67 per ounce.

Gold prices have kept range bound trading in the past few days on mixed global cues over the pace of US Federal Reserve’s rate hike and inflation worries,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)