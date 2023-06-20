Gold Falls Rs 30; Silver Climbs Rs 220

New Delhi, Jun 20: Gold prices fell by Rs 30 to Rs 60,110 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a decline in precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,140 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed Rs 220 to Rs 73,500 per kg.

“Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,110/10 grams, down Rs 30 per 10 grams, taking cues from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading down at USD 1,952 per ounce and USD 23.99 per ounce, respectively. (Agencies)