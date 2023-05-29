Gold Falls Rs 110; Silver Jumps Rs 290

New Delhi, May 29: Gold prices softened by Rs 110 to Rs 59,965 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in the metal’s prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,075 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 290 to Rs 73,040 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,965 per 10 grams, down Rs 110 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was trading lower at USD 1,944 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.39 per ounce.

“Gold prices inch lower as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend US debt ceiling coupled with jitters around further rate hikes weighed down on the non-yielding metal’s appeal,” Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said. (Agencies)