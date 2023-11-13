Gold falls Rs 100; silver tumbles Rs 700

NEW DELHI, Nov 13 : Gold prices fell Rs 100 to Rs 60,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a fall in the precious metal’s price globally, according to HDFC Securities..

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 60,800 per 10 grams.

“Gold prices dropped on Monday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,700/10 gram, down Rs 100 against the previous close,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Silver also tumbled Rs 700 to Rs 72,500 per kilogram.

In the international market, both gold and silver were down at USD 1,937 per ounce and USD 22.05 per ounce, respectively.

“Gold prices resumed trading on a weaker note as demand for safe haven asset eased and US Federal Reserve officials downplayed the market’s dovish bid on future interest rates, which continued pressure on gold prices,” Gandhi said. (PTI)